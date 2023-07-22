ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.75

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.75 and traded as high as $5.87. ImmuCell shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 5,840 shares.
ImmuCell Stock Down 2.2 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average of $5.74. The firm has a market cap of $41.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative return on equity of 17.30% and a negative net margin of 33.23%. The business had revenue of $3.45 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmuCell
About ImmuCell
ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn dairy and beef calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.
