Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.89

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.89 and traded as high as C$2.11. Imperial Metals shares last traded at C$2.08, with a volume of 126,790 shares traded.

Imperial Metals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$332.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.90.

Imperial Metals (TSE:III – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Imperial Metals had a negative net margin of 32.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of C$92.66 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Imperial Metals Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Metals Company Profile

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Mount Polley copper-gold mine that includes seven mining leases and 52 mineral claims covering an area of 24,096 hectares located in south-central British Columbia; and the Huckleberry copper mine, which comprises two mining leases and 49 mineral claims covering an area of 25,767 hectares situated in west-central British Columbia.

