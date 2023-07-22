Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.25.

Shares of NARI opened at $57.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.49 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.00. Inari Medical has a twelve month low of $52.59 and a twelve month high of $86.94.

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $116.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.30 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Inari Medical will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 17,916 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $1,269,706.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,368 shares in the company, valued at $37,728,920.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 17,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $1,269,706.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,368 shares in the company, valued at $37,728,920.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $1,427,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,073,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,249,979.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,733 shares of company stock worth $11,310,743 over the last three months. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 12.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,954,000 after buying an additional 16,986 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Inari Medical by 54.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Inari Medical by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Inari Medical by 30.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 290,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,304,000 after acquiring an additional 67,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Inari Medical by 200.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

