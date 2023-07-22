INDUS (ETR:INH) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of INDUS Holding AG (ETR:INH – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €24.40 ($27.42) and last traded at €24.40 ($27.42). Approximately 2,078 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 22,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at €24.50 ($27.53).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €25.17 and its 200 day moving average price is €24.80. The firm has a market cap of $656.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.01.

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

