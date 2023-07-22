Innovotech (CVE:IOT) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.11

Innovotech Inc. (CVE:IOT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.11 and traded as high as C$0.12. Innovotech shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 2,000 shares.
Innovotech Stock Up 20.0 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.67 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 6.52.
About Innovotech
Innovotech Inc offers assay kits used in growing microbial biofilms for research purposes in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers InnovoSIL, a silver periodate antimicrobial compounds for medical applications; MBEC Assay kit, a petri dish for biofilms, which are used for research and medical device testing of microbial biofilms; and AgreGuard, an antimicrobial for crop protection.
