Insider Selling: AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) CEO Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Free Report) CEO Ingo Wilhelm Mueller sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,772.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ingo Wilhelm Mueller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 20th, Ingo Wilhelm Mueller sold 200,000 shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.14, for a total transaction of $28,000.00.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Stock Performance

Shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems stock remained flat at $0.13 on Friday. 1,739,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,966. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70. AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of AgriFORCE Growing Systems

AgriFORCE Growing Systems ( NASDAQ:AGRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGRI. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About AgriFORCE Growing Systems

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. The company operates in two divisions, AgriFORCE Solutions and AgriFORCE Brands. It also offers management advisory services and holds intellectual property, as well as engages in the real estate holding and development activities.

