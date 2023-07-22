International Paper (NYSE:IP) Short Interest Update

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,370,000 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the June 15th total of 10,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IP traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.85. 3,147,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,175,186. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.37 and a 200 day moving average of $34.56.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.25%.

Several research firms have weighed in on IP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on International Paper from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In related news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Paper

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IP. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in International Paper by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in International Paper by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in International Paper by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.