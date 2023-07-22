Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,623 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $17,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 581.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 62,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,942,000 after purchasing an additional 53,476 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Intuit by 11.5% in the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 36,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $1,917,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 5.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, Boit C F David lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 17.5% in the first quarter. Boit C F David now owns 3,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $485.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.62.

Intuit Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $492.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,574,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,212. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $449.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.32. The firm has a market cap of $137.95 billion, a PE ratio of 62.19, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $352.63 and a 52-week high of $508.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.39%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

