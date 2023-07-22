Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO) Announces $0.17 Dividend

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.173 per share on Friday, July 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th.

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ICLO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.65. 4,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned 3.10% of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF

The Invesco Aaa Clo Floating Rate Note ETF (ICLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in USD-denominated floating rate CLOs that are rated AAA or equivalent. ICLO was launched on Dec 9, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

