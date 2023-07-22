Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 251,900 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the June 15th total of 226,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSMT. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSMT remained flat at $23.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,985. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.15.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.0505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

