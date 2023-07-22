Invesco High Yield Select ETF (HIYS) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 24th

Invesco High Yield Select ETF (BATS:HIYSGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1524 per share on Friday, July 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th.

Invesco High Yield Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:HIYS traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $25.14. 2 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.91.

Institutional Trading of Invesco High Yield Select ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Select ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Select ETF (BATS:HIYSFree Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.24% of Invesco High Yield Select ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Invesco High Yield Select ETF

The Invesco High Yield Select ETF (HIYS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that broadly invests in high-yield, corporate debt securities of various maturities from around the world. The fund uses derivatives to manage duration and hedge risks.

