Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Plans Dividend of $0.11 (BATS:XSHD)

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1057 per share on Friday, July 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th.

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of XSHD stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.47. 1,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $22.37 and a 12 month high of $26.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.01. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 million, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XSHD. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 21,150 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 56.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 37,071 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $691,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (XSHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of the 60 least volatile stocks chosen from a list of the 90 highest-yielding US small-cap stocks. XSHD was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

