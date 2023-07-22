Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Shares Sold by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,156 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 878.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA BAB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.53. 126,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,003. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.39 and a 52-week high of $28.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.49 and its 200-day moving average is $26.64.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

