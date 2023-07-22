Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.27

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.27 and traded as low as $10.24. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals shares last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 36,296 shares changing hands.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Stock Up 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.27.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.0331 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the second quarter worth $96,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the first quarter worth $136,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

