Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for July 22nd (BVXV, CFMS, CIDM, CTIC, CVU, HSON, ISEE, LGL, LIQT, MARPS)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Saturday, July 22nd:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

