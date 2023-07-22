Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for July 22nd (BVXV, CFMS, CIDM, CTIC, CVU, HSON, ISEE, LGL, LIQT, MARPS)

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2023

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Saturday, July 22nd:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

