Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ambev were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ambev by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 271,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 107,950 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 208,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 25,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. 8.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ambev alerts:

Ambev Trading Up 2.3 %

ABEV traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,744,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,588,994. Ambev S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.24. The stock has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average is $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ambev in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.74 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.74.

Ambev Profile

(Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.