Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Has $1.68 Million Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health comprises about 0.7% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.19. 1,780,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,385,991. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 53.56, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.79. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.26 and a 52 week high of $95.10.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

