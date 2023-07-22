Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Has $7.74 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,231 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,113 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 3.2% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 134.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.89. 52,588,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,101,738. The stock has a market cap of $178.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. StockNews.com began coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.38.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

