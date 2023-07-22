IOST (IOST) Hits Market Capitalization of $168.20 Million

IOST (IOST) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Over the last seven days, IOST has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One IOST coin can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. IOST has a total market cap of $168.20 million and approximately $7.86 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOST Profile

IOST (IOST) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,708,894,189 coins. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOST is iost.io. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken.

IOST Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOST (IOST) is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency created by a team of blockchain enthusiasts, including Jimmy Zhong and Terrence Wang. It aims to provide a secure and scalable platform for developing decentralized applications (dApps) and facilitating high-volume transactions. IOST serves as the native utility token of the IOST ecosystem, used for staking, voting, accessing dApps, paying for transaction fees, and earning rewards through network participation.”

