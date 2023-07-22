iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 2.4% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,927,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,469,583,000 after buying an additional 1,411,367 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,668,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,020,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,115 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,413,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,795,000 after purchasing an additional 623,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,323,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $667,256,000 after purchasing an additional 739,269 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $107.29. 1,810,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,482,807. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.85. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

