iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after buying an additional 334,510,840 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 10,769,881 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5,651.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,175,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,580,000 after buying an additional 3,120,678 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32,819.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,583,000 after buying an additional 2,113,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 561.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,128,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,385,000 after buying an additional 958,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $194.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.26. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

