iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Stake Lifted by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 96.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $110.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $116.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.75.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

