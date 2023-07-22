Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,610 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000. Tesla comprises 0.5% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558,882 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tesla by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,132,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292,464 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 243,115.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,405,017 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $419,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,617 shares during the period. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $261.33. 62,771,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,990,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $237.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.89. The company has a market cap of $828.29 billion, a PE ratio of 77.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $314.67.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.88.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $1,113,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $29,089,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,230 shares of company stock valued at $15,145,299. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

