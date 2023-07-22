Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $587,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPHY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,192,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,447,000. SAM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 717,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,033,000 after purchasing an additional 63,061 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 100,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 45,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 90,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 34,011 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPHY opened at $22.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.74. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $24.10.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.