Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Invests $735,000 in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 10,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.4% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.75.

In other Hologic news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at $603,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $797,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $80.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.86. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $87.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. Hologic had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

