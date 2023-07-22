Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,131 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,548 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,947.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $78.16 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.06 and its 200 day moving average is $63.79. The firm has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.60, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Fortinet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Fortinet from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Fortinet from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.17.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $358,823.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,887,038.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $547,824.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,447.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $358,823.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,887,038.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,598 shares of company stock worth $4,000,955 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

