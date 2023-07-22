Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,923 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,014,824 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $26,812,000 after acquiring an additional 492,174 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,304,605 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $34,468,000 after buying an additional 98,274 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,329 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 29,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,318,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BTU opened at $21.98 on Friday. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $32.89. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.07.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The coal producer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 48.04%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.87%.

Peabody Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, April 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the coal producer to purchase up to 26.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

