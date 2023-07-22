Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,923 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,014,824 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $26,812,000 after acquiring an additional 492,174 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,304,605 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $34,468,000 after buying an additional 98,274 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,329 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 29,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,318,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Peabody Energy Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE BTU opened at $21.98 on Friday. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $32.89. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.07.
Peabody Energy Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.87%.
Peabody Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, April 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the coal producer to purchase up to 26.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th.
About Peabody Energy
Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.
Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.