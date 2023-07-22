Jacobsen Capital Management Buys New Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Jacobsen Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in AbbVie by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 26,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Argus cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Insider Activity

AbbVie Price Performance

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $143.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.36. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.95%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

