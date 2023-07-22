JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.80.

FROG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on JFrog from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on JFrog from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th.

JFrog Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $28.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.46 and a beta of 0.52. JFrog has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $30.94.

Insider Activity

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $79.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.48 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. Analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 16,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $398,934.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,932 shares in the company, valued at $128,749,862.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 16,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $398,934.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,932 shares in the company, valued at $128,749,862.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,256,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,927,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,643,779 shares of company stock worth $40,069,739 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in JFrog during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 2,303.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in JFrog in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in JFrog by 62.7% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 53.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

