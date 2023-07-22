Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Has $435,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,594,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,379,000 after purchasing an additional 42,748 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,031,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,403,000 after purchasing an additional 33,650 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 890,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,651,000 after purchasing an additional 165,733 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 617,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,085,000 after purchasing an additional 125,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 263,043.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 605,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,650,000 after purchasing an additional 605,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

BATS ITA traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.38. 337,382 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

