Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Sells 205 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 4,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.47. 1,601,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,754. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $113.37 and a 52-week high of $138.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.0062 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

