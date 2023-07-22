JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Holdings Raised by Key Financial Inc

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2023

Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTFree Report) by 1,154.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.20. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.