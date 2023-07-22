JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Holdings Raised by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1,154.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.20. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

