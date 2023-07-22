Keeler THomas Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Keeler THomas Management LLC cut its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,636 shares during the period. Keeler THomas Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.48. The company had a trading volume of 954,369 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

