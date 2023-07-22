Keeler THomas Management LLC Sells 888 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Keeler THomas Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,294 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Keeler THomas Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $1,796,633,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $277.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.20.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 2.7 %

META traded down $8.26 on Friday, hitting $294.26. The company had a trading volume of 42,139,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,758,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $318.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total transaction of $224,520.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,312 shares in the company, valued at $10,048,062.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total transaction of $224,520.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,048,062.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,394 shares of company stock worth $9,754,096. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.