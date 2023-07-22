Keep Network Price Up 1.3% This Week (KEEP)

Keep Network (KEEP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Keep Network has a market cap of $105.87 million and approximately $89,532.67 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Keep Network has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One Keep Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000374 BTC on popular exchanges.
Keep Network Profile
Keep Network’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 945,944,785 tokens. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network.
Keep Network Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars.
