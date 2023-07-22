Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,288,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,174 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 4.08% of Kennametal worth $90,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kennametal by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,705,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,308,000 after purchasing an additional 172,081 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Kennametal by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,707,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,739,000 after purchasing an additional 790,456 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Kennametal by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,206,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,215,000 after purchasing an additional 338,486 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kennametal by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,722,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,901 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Kennametal by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,373,000 after purchasing an additional 27,359 shares during the period.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $29.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.89. Kennametal Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.21 and a 1-year high of $30.60.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $536.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kennametal from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kennametal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.92.

About Kennametal

(Free Report)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.