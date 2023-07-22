Key Financial Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1,949.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 473,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,627,000 after purchasing an additional 56,795 shares in the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 74,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 34,118 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $47.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.63. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.53 and a 1 year high of $50.38.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.349 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

