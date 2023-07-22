Key Financial Inc Buys 2,133 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 173.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JMST. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 683,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,522,000 after acquiring an additional 144,281 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

BATS:JMST opened at $50.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.62.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1351 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

