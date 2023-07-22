Key Financial Inc Purchases 1,137 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Key Financial Inc grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 580.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of VB stock opened at $205.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.65. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $210.00.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

