KeyCorp Increases Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target to $130.00

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AEIS. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.86.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $116.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.67. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.55. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $122.31.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $425.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.13 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 7.78%.

In related news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total value of $221,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,988.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total transaction of $221,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,988.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,917 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,320. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 30.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,704,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $265,014,000 after acquiring an additional 623,433 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 356.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,875 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,741,000 after purchasing an additional 464,586 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,190,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 500,028 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,892,000 after purchasing an additional 275,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 55.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 505,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,564,000 after purchasing an additional 180,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

