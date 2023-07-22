KeyCorp Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $140.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.13 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alphabet from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Alphabet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $132.21.

Alphabet stock opened at $120.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.23. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $129.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,278 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $2,617,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

