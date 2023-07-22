Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Holdings Trimmed by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 202,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,522 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $107,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $523.16.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Performance

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $623.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $617.40 and its 200-day moving average is $538.80. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $663.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $83.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.46.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.21%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

