LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Announces Earnings Results

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $22.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 million. LCNB had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 10.84%.

LCNB Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LCNB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.29. 31,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,859. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. LCNB has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $19.10.

Get LCNB alerts:

LCNB Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

Institutional Trading of LCNB

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in LCNB by 898.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in LCNB by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in LCNB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in LCNB by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in LCNB by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

About LCNB

(Get Free Report)

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.