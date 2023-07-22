Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Short Interest Update

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,640,000 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the June 15th total of 6,440,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
LEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Lennar from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Lennar from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $139.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lennar from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.20.
In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $1,264,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,882,501.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $1,310,553.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,861,731.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $1,264,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,882,501.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.
Lennar stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.65. 1,973,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,237,183. The company has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.79 and a 200 day moving average of $108.34. Lennar has a 1-year low of $69.90 and a 1-year high of $133.24.
Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.62. Lennar had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 10.24%.
Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.
