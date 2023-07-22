Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Short Interest Update

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,640,000 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the June 15th total of 6,440,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Lennar from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Lennar from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $139.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lennar from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.20.

Get Lennar alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $1,264,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,882,501.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $1,310,553.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,861,731.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $1,264,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,882,501.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennar

Lennar Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,067,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $322,392,000 after purchasing an additional 102,601 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lennar by 3.2% in the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,057,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $321,362,000 after purchasing an additional 94,694 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 111.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,359,000 after buying an additional 1,300,163 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 551.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Lennar by 10.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,598,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,797,000 after buying an additional 156,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Lennar stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.65. 1,973,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,237,183. The company has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.79 and a 200 day moving average of $108.34. Lennar has a 1-year low of $69.90 and a 1-year high of $133.24.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.62. Lennar had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 10.24%.

About Lennar

(Get Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.