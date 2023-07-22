Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

NYSE LBRT traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.35. 3,682,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,997,525. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.10. Liberty Energy has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $18.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average of $13.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Liberty Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.59.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 34,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $516,064.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,263,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,118,459.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Liberty Energy during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 24.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 29.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

