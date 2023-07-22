Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Price Target Raised to $81.00

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Susquehanna from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LNW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. SpectralCast reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Light & Wonder in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.00.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Light & Wonder Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNW opened at $69.24 on Tuesday. Light & Wonder has a 52 week low of $40.10 and a 52 week high of $71.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 140.65% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $670.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Light & Wonder will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hamish Mclennan sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,657,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Light & Wonder news, Director Jamie Odell purchased 5,000 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.06 per share, for a total transaction of $295,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hamish Mclennan sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $389,375,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,101,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,263,000 after acquiring an additional 61,752 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Light & Wonder by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,884,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,150,000 after purchasing an additional 17,268 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Light & Wonder by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,070,000 after purchasing an additional 72,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Light & Wonder during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,241,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

About Light & Wonder

(Get Free Report)

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to gaming operators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.