Lincoln National Corp Buys 6,582 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $16,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $145.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $106.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.80 and its 200 day moving average is $139.97. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.