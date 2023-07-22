Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Lipocine Price Performance
LPCN stock opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.96. Lipocine has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $14.28.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lipocine will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lipocine by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,467,420 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lipocine by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 22,788 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Lipocine during the second quarter worth $160,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Lipocine by 146.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 118,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lipocine by 524.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 74,428 shares in the last quarter.
Lipocine Company Profile
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Lipocine
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.