Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Price Performance

LPCN stock opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.96. Lipocine has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $14.28.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lipocine will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Lipocine news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel acquired 8,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $43,791.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 107,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,312.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lipocine by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,467,420 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lipocine by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 22,788 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Lipocine during the second quarter worth $160,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Lipocine by 146.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 118,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lipocine by 524.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 74,428 shares in the last quarter.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

