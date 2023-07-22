Lisk (LSK) Price Hits $0.88

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00002936 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a total market cap of $124.42 million and $1.84 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000285 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002320 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000942 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,052,885 coins. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

