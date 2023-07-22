LMG Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,318 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 31.0% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 454,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,520,000 after acquiring an additional 27,767 shares during the period. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $28,203,000. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the first quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,634 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. Barclays reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.1 %

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIS opened at $87.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.77.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

